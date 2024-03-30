Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 64

Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63

Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 56

----------------------------------

Tottenham 28 16 5 7 59 42 53

----------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 30 12 8 10 49 54 44

Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63 51 43

Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42

Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41

Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 39

Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 38

Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 35

Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29

Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 26

Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25*

Luton 29 5 7 17 42 60 22

----------------------------------

Nottm Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 21**

Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 17

Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

