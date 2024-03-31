Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published March 31, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 and 1730 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 64

Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63

Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 59

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 29 17 5 7 61 43 56

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 30 12 8 10 49 54 44

Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63 51 43

Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42

Wolves 29 12 5 12 42 46 41

Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 40

Fulham 30 11 6 13 46 47 39

Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43 53 38

Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34 49 30

Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 26

Everton 29 8 7 14 30 41 25 *

Nottm Forest 30 6 8 16 36 52 22 **

-----------------------------------

Luton 30 5 7 18 43 62 22

Burnley 30 4 6 20 31 65 18

Sheff Utd 29 3 6 20 27 77 15

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

