Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Premier League table after Saturday's early kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 77
Man City 33 23 7 3 80 32 76
Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75
Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 66
-----------------------------------
Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60
-----------------------------------
Man Utd 33 16 5 12 51 50 53
Newcastle 33 15 5 13 69 54 50
West Ham 35 13 10 12 56 65 49
Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61 57 47
Bournemouth 34 12 9 13 49 60 45
Brighton 33 11 11 11 52 54 44
Wolves 34 12 7 15 46 54 43
Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 42
Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 44 56 39
Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 35
Everton 34 11 8 15 36 48 33
Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 26
-----------------------------------
Luton 34 6 7 21 47 75 25
Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 23
Sheff Utd 34 3 7 24 33 92 16
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
afp
