Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 77

Man City 33 23 7 3 80 32 76

Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75

Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 66

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 33 16 5 12 51 50 53

Newcastle 33 15 5 13 69 54 50

West Ham 35 13 10 12 56 65 49

Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61 57 47

Bournemouth 34 12 9 13 49 60 45

Brighton 33 11 11 11 52 54 44

Wolves 34 12 7 15 46 54 43

Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 42

Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 44 56 39

Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 35

Everton 34 11 8 15 36 48 33

Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 26

-----------------------------------

Luton 34 6 7 21 47 75 25

Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 23

Sheff Utd 34 3 7 24 33 92 16

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

