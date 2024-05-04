Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 06:46 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83
Man City 34 24 7 3 82 32 79
Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75
Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 67
------------------------------------
Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60
------------------------------------
Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54
Newcastle 34 16 5 13 74 55 53
Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 51
West Ham 35 13 10 12 56 65 49
Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48
Wolves 35 13 7 15 48 55 46
Brighton 34 11 11 12 52 57 44
Fulham 35 12 7 16 51 55 43
Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40
Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37
Brentford 35 9 8 18 52 60 35
Nottm Forest 35 7 9 19 42 62 26
------------------------------------
Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26
Burnley 35 5 9 21 38 70 24
Sheff Utd 35 3 7 25 34 97 16 -- relegated
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
afp
Recent Stories
IRSA releases 131,300 cusecs water
Provincial health minister visits DHQ Karak, inspect provision of facilities
Football: English Premier League results
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result
61st death anniversary of Shaukat Thanvi being observed today
School teacher held over torturing student
In southern Brazil, flood victims cope with total loss
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauds services of firefighters on Firefighter ..
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh
Action against profiteering continues
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: English Premier League results10 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result10 minutes ago
-
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 20252 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1st T20 scores21 hours ago
-
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses21 hours ago
-
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate21 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results21 hours ago
-
Chelsea shatter Spurs' top four bid21 hours ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins22 hours ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool22 hours ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool22 hours ago
-
Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday22 hours ago