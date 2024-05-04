Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 06:46 PM

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83

Man City 34 24 7 3 82 32 79

Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75

Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 67

Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60

Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54

Newcastle 34 16 5 13 74 55 53

Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 51

West Ham 35 13 10 12 56 65 49

Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48

Wolves 35 13 7 15 48 55 46

Brighton 34 11 11 12 52 57 44

Fulham 35 12 7 16 51 55 43

Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40

Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37

Brentford 35 9 8 18 52 60 35

Nottm Forest 35 7 9 19 42 62 26

Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26

Burnley 35 5 9 21 38 70 24

Sheff Utd 35 3 7 25 34 97 16 -- relegated

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

