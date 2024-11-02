Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 9 7 2 0 20 9 23

Liverpool 9 7 1 1 17 5 22

Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 18

Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16 11 18

--------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19 11 17

Brighton 9 4 4 1 16 12 16

Nottm Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 16

Newcastle 10 4 3 3 10 10 15

Tottenham 9 4 1 4 18 10 13

Brentford 9 4 1 4 18 18 13

Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 12 12

Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11 11 12

West Ham 9 3 2 4 13 16 11

Man Utd 9 3 2 4 8 11 11

Leicester 9 2 3 4 13 17 9

Everton 9 2 3 4 10 16 9

Crystal Palace 9 1 3 5 6 11 6

--------------------------------------------------

Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9 20 4

Wolves 9 0 2 7 12 25 2

Southampton 9 0 1 8 6 19 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

More Stories From Sports