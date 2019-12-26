UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table afer Thursday's early Boxing Day match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :English Premier League table afer Thursday's early Boxing Day match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 49 Leicester 18 12 3 3 41 14 39 Man City 18 12 2 4 50 20 38 Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 32 Tottenham 19 8 5 6 34 27 29 Sheff Utd 18 7 7 4 22 16 28 Wolves 18 6 9 3 26 22 27 Man Utd 18 6 7 5 26 22 25 Newcastle 18 7 4 7 18 24 25 Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 24 Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 23 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 23 Brighton 19 5 5 9 22 28 20 Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 19 Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 19 West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 18 Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 Norwich 18 3 3 12 19 37 12Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 12afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Norwich Brighton Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Boxing

Recent Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan prominent political leader joins ..

4 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Bahauddin Zakariya University Fo ..

4 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League result

4 minutes ago

Russia to Respond Harshly If Estonia Continues to ..

4 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University official given addit ..

11 minutes ago

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap in Multan

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.