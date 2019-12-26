Football: English Premier League Table
Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:12 PM
English Premier League table afer Thursday's early Boxing Day match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :English Premier League table afer Thursday's early Boxing Day match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 49 Leicester 18 12 3 3 41 14 39 Man City 18 12 2 4 50 20 38 Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 32 Tottenham 19 8 5 6 34 27 29 Sheff Utd 18 7 7 4 22 16 28 Wolves 18 6 9 3 26 22 27 Man Utd 18 6 7 5 26 22 25 Newcastle 18 7 4 7 18 24 25 Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 24 Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 23 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 23 Brighton 19 5 5 9 22 28 20 Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 19 Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 19 West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 28 19 Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 18 Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 Norwich 18 3 3 12 19 37 12Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 12afp