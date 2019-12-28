UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 18 17 1 0 46 14 52 Leicester 19 12 3 4 41 18 39 Man City 19 12 2 5 52 23 38 Chelsea 19 10 2 7 33 27 32 Wolves 19 7 9 3 29 24 30 Tottenham 19 8 5 6 34 27 29 Sheff Utd 19 7 8 4 23 17 29 Man Utd 19 7 7 5 30 23 28 Crystal Palace 20 7 6 7 18 22 27 Everton 20 7 4 9 23 30 25 Newcastle 20 7 4 9 20 30 25 Arsenal 19 5 9 5 25 28 24 Burnley 19 7 3 9 23 30 24 Brighton 20 6 5 9 24 28 23 Southampton 20 6 4 10 24 38 22 Bournemouth 20 5 5 10 20 28 20 West Ham 18 5 4 9 20 30 19 Aston Villa 20 5 3 12 25 36 18Watford 20 3 7 10 15 33 16Norwich 19 3 3 13 19 38 12

More Stories From Sports

