Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 32 28 2 2 70 25 86 -- champions Man City 32 21 3 8 81 33 66 Leicester 33 17 7 9 63 31 58 Man Utd 33 15 10 8 56 33 55 ------------------------------------- Chelsea 32 16 6 10 57 44 54 ------------------------------------- Wolves 32 13 13 6 45 34 52 Sheff Utd 32 12 11 9 33 32 47 Arsenal 32 11 13 8 47 41 46 Tottenham 32 12 9 11 51 44 45 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 45 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 44 Crystal Palace 33 11 9 13 28 40 42 Newcastle 32 11 9 12 33 43 42 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 Brighton 33 8 12 13 35 44 36 West Ham 32 8 6 18 38 56 30 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 28 ------------------------------------- Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 Bournemouth 33 7 6 20 32 59 27 Norwich 33 5 6 22 25 61 21 Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competition for two years pending appeal verdict)-- Fifth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated