Football: Euro 2020 qualifying results from Groups F and J on Friday

Euro 2020 qualifying results from Groups F and J on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ):Euro 2020 qualifying results from Groups F and J on Friday: Group F At Oslo Norway 4 (Reginiussen 4, Fossum 8, Sorloth 62, 65) Faroe Islands 0 Group J At Yerevan Armenia 0 Greece 1 (Limnios 35) At Helsinki Finland 3 (Tuominen 21, Pukki 64-pen, 75) Liechtenstein 0 Playing later (1945 GMT unless stated) Group D At Copenhagen Denmark v Gibraltar At St Gallen, Switzerland Switzerland v Georgia Group F At Bucharest Romania v Sweden At Cadiz, Spain Spain v Malta Group J At Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy Saturday Group C At Moenchengladbach, Germany Germany v Belarus At Belfast Northern Ireland v Netherlands Group E At Baku Azerbaijan v Wales (1700) At Rijeka, Croatia Croatia v Slovakia Group G At Vienna Austria v North Macedonia At Jerusalem Israel v Poland At Ljubljana Slovenia v Latvia (1700) Group I At Nicosia Cyprus v Scotland (1400) At Saint Petersburg, Russia Russia v Belgium (1700) At Serravalle, San Marino San Marino v Kazakhstan (1700) Played Thursday Group A At Plzen, Czech Republic Czech Republic 2 (Krai 71, Celustka 79) Kosovo 1 (Nuhiu 50) At London England 7 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 11, Kane 19, 24, 37, Rashford 30, Sofranac 66-og, Abraham 84) Montenegro 0 Group B At Faro, Portugal Portugal 6 (Ronaldo 7-pen, 22, 65, Pizzi 52, Paciencia 56, Bernardo Silva 63) Lithuania 0 At Belgrade Serbia 3 (Mitrovic 11, 43, Radonjic 70) Luxembourg 2 (Rodrigues 54, Turpel 75) Group H At Elbasan, Albania Albania 2 (Balaj 6, Manaj 55) Andorra 2 (Martinez 18, 48) At Paris France 2 (Varane 35, Giroud 79-pen) Moldova 1 (Rata 9) At Istanbul, TurkeyTurkey 0 Iceland 0