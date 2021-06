Football: Euro 2020 results

Euro 2020 results on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 results on Thursday: Group C In Bucharest Ukraine 2 (Yarmolenko 29, Yaremchuk 34) North Macedonia 1 (Alioski 57) Playing later (all times GMT) Group B In Copenhagen Denmark v Belgium (1600) Group C In Amsterdam Netherlands v Austria (1900) Friday Group E In Saint Petersburg, Russia Sweden v Slovakia (1300) Group D In Glasgow, Scotland Croatia v Czech Republic (1600) In London England v Scotland (1900) Saturday Group F In Budapest Hungary v France (1300) In Munich, Germany Portugal v Germany (1600) Group E In Seville, Spain Spain v Poland (1900) Played Wednesday Group B In Saint Petersburg, Russia Finland 0 Russia 1 (Miranchuk 45+2) Group A In Baku Turkey 0 Wales 2 (Ramsey 42, Roberts 90+5) In RomeItaly 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0