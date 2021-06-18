UrduPoint.com
Football: Euro 2020 tables

Euro 2020 group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points): Group A Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 -- qualified Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Group B Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Finland 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 -- qualified Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 -- eliminated Group D Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group E Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group F Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 -- Note: Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16, along with four best third-placed sides

