Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Qualifying Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results

Euro 2024 qualifying results on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Euro 2024 qualifying results on Monday:

Group F

Azerbaijan 0 Austria 1 (Sabitzer 48-pen)

Playing later (all times 1845 GMT unless stated)

Group B

Greece v Netherlands

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

Group F

Belgium v Sweden

Group J

Iceland v Liechtenstein

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Portugal

Luxembourg v Slovakia

Playing Tuesday

Group C

England v Italy

Malta v Ukraine

Group G

Serbia v Montenegro

Lithuania v Hungary

Group H

Finland v Kazakhstan (1600)

Northern Ireland v Slovenia

San Marino v Denmark

Played Sunday

Group A

Georgia 4 (Kiteishvili 46, Kvaratskhelia 58, Shengelia 82, Mikautadze 90+5-pen) Cyprus 0

Norway 0 Spain 1 (Gavi 49)

Group D

Turkey 4 (Akgun 58, Tosun 84, 90+2, Akturkoglu 88) Latvia 0

Wales 2 (Wilson 47, 60) Croatia 1 (Pasalic 75)

Group E

Poland 1 (Swiderski 53) Moldova 1 (Nicolaescu 26)

Czech Republic 1 (Soucek 76-pen) Faroe Islands 0

Group I

Switzerland 3 (Shaqiri 28, Akanji 89, Amdouni 90) Belarus 3 (Ebong 61, Polyakov 69, Antilevski 84)

Romania 4 (Stanciu 23, Hagi 28, R.

Marin 44-pen, Coman 50) Andorra 0

Kosovo v Israel - postponed

afp

Related Topics

Israel Turkey Norway Andorra Gibraltar Luxembourg San Marino Wales Ireland Iceland Azerbaijan Austria Spain Belgium Bosnia And Herzegovina Belarus Poland Georgia Czech Republic Romania Serbia Switzerland Finland Kazakhstan Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Latvia Malta Moldova Greece Euro All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

Fujairah Ruler receives Jamal Al Suwaidi

34 minutes ago
 UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade syste ..

UAE a strong supporter of multilateral trade system: WTO Chief Economist to WAM

34 minutes ago
 'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, ..

'Look Africa' a good initiative by Pakistan govt, says Nigerian HC

20 minutes ago
 Economy experts call on governments to ‘think be ..

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think beyond GDP, redefine concept of ..

1 hour ago
 PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National Universi ..

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

50 minutes ago
Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diploma ..

Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diplomacy drive

50 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges OIC to take strong stance on Israel' ..

Ashrafi urges OIC to take strong stance on Israel's bombardment of Palestine

28 minutes ago
 Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink ..

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

2 hours ago
 Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 20 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 20 paisa against Dollar

28 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinatin ..

Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) celebr ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports