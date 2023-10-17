Football: Euro 2024 Qualifying Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2023 | 06:13 PM
Euro 2024 qualifying results on Monday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Euro 2024 qualifying results on Monday:
Group B
Greece 0 Netherlands 1 (Van Dijk 90+3-pen)
Gibraltar 0 Republic of Ireland 4 (Ferguson 8, Johnston 28, Doherty 60, Robinson 80)
Group F
Azerbaijan 0 Austria 1 (Sabitzer 48-pen)
Belgium v Sweden - abandoned at half-time
Group J
Iceland 4 (G Sigurdsson 22-pen, 49, Finnbogason 44, Haraldsson 63) Liechtenstein 0
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Portugal 5 (Ronaldo 5-pen, 20, Fernandes 25, Cancelo 32, Felix 41)
Luxembourg 0 Slovakia 1 (Duris 77)
Playing Tuesday (all times 1845 GMT unless stated)
Group C
England v Italy
Malta v Ukraine
Group G
Serbia v Montenegro
Lithuania v Hungary
Group H
Finland v Kazakhstan (1600)
Northern Ireland v Slovenia
San Marino v Denmark
Played Sunday
Group A
Georgia 4 (Kiteishvili 46, Kvaratskhelia 58, Shengelia 82, Mikautadze 90+5-pen) Cyprus 0
Norway 0 Spain 1 (Gavi 49)
Group D
Turkey 4 (Akgun 58, Tosun 84, 90+2, Akturkoglu 88) Latvia 0
Wales 2 (Wilson 47, 60) Croatia 1 (Pasalic 75)
Group E
Poland 1 (Swiderski 53) Moldova 1 (Nicolaescu 26)
Czech Republic 1 (Soucek 76-pen) Faroe Islands 0
Group I
Switzerland 3 (Shaqiri 28, Akanji 89, Amdouni 90) Belarus 3 (Ebong 61, Polyakov 69, Antilevski 84)
Romania 4 (Stanciu 23, Hagi 28, R.
Marin 44-pen, Coman 50) Andorra 0
Kosovo v Israel - postponed
