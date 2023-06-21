UrduPoint.com

Football: Euro 2024 Qualifying Tables

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying tables

Euro 2024 qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Euro 2024 qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Scotland 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 Georgia 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Norway 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Spain 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Cyprus 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 Group B France 4 4 0 0 9 0 12 Greece 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Ireland 3 1 0 2 4 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Gibralatar 4 0 0 4 0 12 0 Group C England 4 4 0 0 15 1 12 Ukraine 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Italy 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 North Macedonia 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 Malta 4 0 0 4 1 9 0 Group D Turkey 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 Armenia 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Wales 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Latvia 3 0 0 3 3 6 0 Group E Czech Republic 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Moldova 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 Poland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Faroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 Group F Austria 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 Belgium 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 Sweden 3 1 0 2 5 5 3 Estonia 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Azerbaijan 3 0 1 2 2 10 1 Group G Hungary 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Montenegro 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 Bulgaria 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Lithuania 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Group H Finland 4 3 0 1 10 3 9 Kazakhstan 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 Denmark 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 Slovenia 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Northern Ireland 4 1 0 3 2 3 3 San Marino 4 0 0 4 0 13 0 Group I Switzerland 4 3 1 0 12 3 10 Romania 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 Israel 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 Belarus 4 1 0 3 4 10 3 Kosovo 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Andorra 4 0 1 3 3 7 1 Group J Portugal 4 4 0 0 14 0 12 Slovakia 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Luxembourg 4 2 1 1 4 6 7 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 1 0 3 3 7 3Iceland 4 1 0 3 8 6 3Liechtenstein 4 0 0 4 0 14 0

