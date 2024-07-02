Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Euro 2024 results on Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Tuesday:

Last-16

At Munich

Romania 0 Netherlands 3 (Gakpo 20, Malen 83, 90+3)

Playing later (1900 GMT)

At Leipzig

Austria v Turkey

More Stories From Sports