Football: Euro 2024 Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Euro 2024 results on Tuesday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Tuesday:
Last-16
At Munich
Romania 0 Netherlands 3 (Gakpo 20, Malen 83, 90+3)
Playing later (1900 GMT)
At Leipzig
Austria v Turkey
