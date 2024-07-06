Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results

Published July 06, 2024

Football: Euro 2024 results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Friday (aet denotes after extra time):

Quarter-finals

In Stuttgart

Spain 2 (Olmo 51, Merino 119) Germany 1 (Wirtz 89) aet

Playing later (all times GMT)

In Hamburg

Portugal v France (1900)

Saturday

In Duesseldorf

England v Switzerland (1600)

In Berlin

Netherlands v Turkey (1900)

Note: Semi-finals to be played on July 9 and 10

