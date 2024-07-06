Football: Euro 2024 Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Friday (aet denotes after extra time):
Quarter-finals
In Stuttgart
Spain 2 (Olmo 51, Merino 119) Germany 1 (Wirtz 89) aet
Playing later (all times GMT)
In Hamburg
Saturday
In Duesseldorf
England v Switzerland (1600)
In Berlin
Netherlands v Turkey (1900)
Note: Semi-finals to be played on July 9 and 10
