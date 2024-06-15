Football: Euro 2024 Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Euro 2024 results on Saturday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:
Group A
At Cologne
Hungary 1 (Varga 66) Switzerland 3 (Duah 12, Aebischer 45, Embolo 90+3)
Group B
At Berlin
Spain 3 (Morata 29, Ruiz 32, Carvajal 45+2) Croatia 0
Playing later
Group B
At Dortmund (1900 GMT)
Italy v Albania
