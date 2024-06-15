Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 15, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:

Group A

At Cologne

Hungary 1 (Varga 66) Switzerland 3 (Duah 12, Aebischer 45, Embolo 90+3)

Group B

At Berlin

Spain 3 (Morata 29, Ruiz 32, Carvajal 45+2) Croatia 0

Playing later

Group B

At Dortmund (1900 GMT)

Italy v Albania

