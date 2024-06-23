Football: Euro 2024 Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:
Group F
At Hamburg
Georgia 1 (Mikautadze 45+4-pen) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 59)
At Dortmund
Turkey 0 Portugal 3 (Bernardo Silva 21, Akaydin 28-og, Fernandes 56)
Playing later
Group E
At Cologne (1900 GMT)
Belgium v Romania
