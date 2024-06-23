Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday:

Group F

At Hamburg

Georgia 1 (Mikautadze 45+4-pen) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 59)

At Dortmund

Turkey 0 Portugal 3 (Bernardo Silva 21, Akaydin 28-og, Fernandes 56)

Playing later

Group E

At Cologne (1900 GMT)

Belgium v Romania

