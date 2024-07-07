Football: Euro 2024 Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time):
Quarter-finals
In Duesseldorf
England 1 (Saka 80) Switzerland 1 (Embolo 75) aet
England win 5-3 on penalties
In Berlin
Netherlands 2 (De Vrij 70, Muldur 76-og) Turkey 1 (Akaydin 35)
Played Friday
In Stuttgart
Spain 2 (Olmo 51, Merino 119) Germany 1 (Wirtz 89) aet
In Hamburg
France win 5-3 on penalties
Note: Semi-finals to be played on July 9 and 10
