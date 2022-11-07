UrduPoint.com

Football: Europa Conference League Knockout Round Play-offs Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Football: Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs draw

Draw for the knockout round play-offs of the Europa Conference League, made on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Draw for the knockout round play-offs of the Europa Conference League, made on Monday: Qarabag (AZE) v Gent (BEL) Trabzonspor (TUR) v FC Basel (SUI) Lazio (ITA) v CFR Cluj (ROM) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Lech Poznan (POL) Braga (POR) v Fiorentina (ITA) AEK Larnaca (CYP) v Dnipro-1 (UKR) Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Partizan Belgrade (SRB) Ludogorets (BUL) v Anderlecht (BEL) - First legs to be played February 16, second legs on February 23 afp

