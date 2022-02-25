UrduPoint.com

Football: Europa Conference League Last-16 Draw

February 25, 2022

Football: Europa Conference League last-16 draw

Draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League, made on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League, made on Friday: Marseille (FRA) v Basel (SUI) Leicester City (ENG) v Rennes (FRA) PAOK (GRE) v Gent (BEL) Vitesse Arnhem (NED) v Roma (ITA) PSV Eindhoven (NED) v FC Copenhagen (DEN) Slavia Prague (CZE) v LASK Linz (AUT) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED) Partizan Belgrade (SRB) v Feyenoord (NED) - First legs on March 10; second legs on March 17

>