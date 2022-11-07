Football: Europa League knockout round play-offs draw

Paris, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Draw for the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League, made on Monday: Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG) Juventus (ITA) v Nantes (FRA) Sporting (POR) v Midtjylland (DEN) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Rennes (FRA) Ajax (NED) v Union Berlin (GER) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Monaco (FRA) Sevilla (ESP) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Roma (ITA) - First legs to be played on February 16, second legs on February 23