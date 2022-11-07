UrduPoint.com

Football: Europa League Knockout Round Play-offs Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Football: Europa League knockout round play-offs draw

Paris, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Draw for the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League, made on Monday: Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG) Juventus (ITA) v Nantes (FRA) Sporting (POR) v Midtjylland (DEN) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Rennes (FRA) Ajax (NED) v Union Berlin (GER) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Monaco (FRA) Sevilla (ESP) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Roma (ITA) - First legs to be played on February 16, second legs on February 23

Related Topics

Roma Salzburg Nantes Rennes Berlin Monaco Eindhoven Ita Barcelona Donetsk Manchester United February Juventus Sevilla

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.