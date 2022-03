Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Europa League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Europa League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Quarter-finals RB Leipzig (GER) v Atalanta (ITA) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Barcelona (ESP) West Ham United (ENG) v Lyon (FRA) Braga (POR) v Rangers (SCO) Semi-finals RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona - Quarter-final first legs April 7, second legs April 14- Semi-final first legs on April 28, second legs on May 5- Final at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain on May 18