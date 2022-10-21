Football: Europa League result

Vote guarantees country's development: District Election Commissioner

US Charges 7 People in Alleged Plot to Forcibly Repatriate Person to China - Jus ..

US Concerned Russia May Seek to Acquire Advanced Weapons From Iran - State Dept.

Rescue 1122 helpline restored

DC for ensuring tight security for Bangladeshi cricket team

US Lawmakers Seek to Pass $50Bln Military Aid Package to Arm Ukraine for a Year ..