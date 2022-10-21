- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Europa League Result
Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Europa League result on Thursday: Group AArsenal (ENG) 1 (Xhaka 71) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Vote guarantees country's development: District Election Commissioner
US Charges 7 People in Alleged Plot to Forcibly Repatriate Person to China - Jus ..
US Concerned Russia May Seek to Acquire Advanced Weapons From Iran - State Dept.
Rescue 1122 helpline restored
DC for ensuring tight security for Bangladeshi cricket team
US Lawmakers Seek to Pass $50Bln Military Aid Package to Arm Ukraine for a Year ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Indonesians Angry at FIFA President's Nonchalant Appearance After Deadly Stampede -Reports14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results - 1st update41 minutes ago
-
Sohail (Junior Pro ) and Akhter (senior pro) shine in Punjab Open Golf at PAF Skyview4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results4 hours ago
-
Shaheen Afridi says he remained optimistic to play World Cup despite injury4 hours ago
-
GC Bacha Khan, FCW, City Gulbahar, GC Charsadda No. 1 enter into semi-finals5 hours ago
-
KP Inter-university Games: Women Badminton competition begins5 hours ago
-
Farhan Zaman sails into quarterfinals of CAS Int'l Squash Championship5 hours ago
-
Inter-university Games: Men's football, volleyball matches start5 hours ago
-
Trials for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games start5 hours ago
-
Cricketers in doctors’ uniform go viral on social media6 hours ago
-
AWKUM, Bacha Khan, Gomal DIK University secure win in Inter-Varsity Women Cricket6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.