Football: Europa League Result

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Europa League result on Thursday: Group AArsenal (ENG) 1 (Xhaka 71) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0

