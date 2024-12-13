Open Menu

Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Draw for the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, made in Zurich on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Draw for the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, made in Zurich on Friday:

Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Greece, Scotland, Belarus

Group D: Winner of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria

Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino

Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra

Group L: Loser of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Related Topics

World Israel Ukraine Turkey France Norway Germany San Wales Ireland Iceland Austria Estonia Spain Albania Italy Belgium Bosnia And Herzegovina Portugal Poland Georgia Czech Republic Romania Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Finland Kazakhstan Cyprus Croatia Lithuania Latvia Macedonia Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark

Recent Stories

Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

2 minutes ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

2 minutes ago
 Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

2 minutes ago
 CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara divisi ..

CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..

2 minutes ago
 Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fe ..

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest

24 minutes ago
 WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

24 minutes ago
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike

26 minutes ago
 Youth killed over love marriage dispute

Youth killed over love marriage dispute

26 minutes ago
 Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

26 minutes ago
 Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF

Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF

26 minutes ago
 Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks repor ..

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

30 minutes ago
 Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation again ..

Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports