Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Draw for the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, made in Zurich on Friday:

Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Greece, Scotland, Belarus

Group D: Winner of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria

Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino

Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra

Group L: Loser of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar