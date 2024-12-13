Football: European 2026 World Cup Qualifying Draw
Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Draw for the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, made in Zurich on Friday:
Group A: Winner of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg
Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo
Group C: Loser of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Greece, Scotland, Belarus
Group D: Winner of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan
Group E: Winner of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria
Group F: Winner of Portugal v Denmark Nations League quarter-final, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group G: Loser of Spain v Netherlands Nations League quarter-final, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta
Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino
Group I: Loser of Germany v Italy Nations League quarter-final, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova
Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra
Group L: Loser of France v Croatia Nations League quarter-final, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar
