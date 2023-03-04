Football event continued for second consecutive day in Wana

The competitions under "Football Championship" continued for the second consecutive day

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The competitions under "Football Championship" continued for the second consecutive day.

A communiqu , issued from Wana Scouts Stadium, states that Ghwa Khwa Combine Football Club made it into the finals while scoring 4 goals against A.S. Football Club Wana.

Large numbers of people from different walks of life including students and sports lovers thronged the Wana Scouts Stadium to enjoy the match.

The event was reported of full excitement and curiosity as the participant's teams throughout the tournament exhibited excellent skill and performance.

More than 50 teams/clubs including 14 locals are participating the tournament, organized by Pak Army. The residents lauded the efforts of the Pak Army for providing sports opportunities to inhabitants .