UrduPoint.com

Football Event Continued For Second Consecutive Day In Wana

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Football event continued for second consecutive day in Wana

The competitions under "Football Championship" continued for the second consecutive day

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The competitions under "Football Championship" continued for the second consecutive day.

A communiqu , issued from Wana Scouts Stadium, states that Ghwa Khwa Combine Football Club made it into the finals while scoring 4 goals against A.S. Football Club Wana.

Large numbers of people from different walks of life including students and sports lovers thronged the Wana Scouts Stadium to enjoy the match.

The event was reported of full excitement and curiosity as the participant's teams throughout the tournament exhibited excellent skill and performance.

More than 50 teams/clubs including 14 locals are participating the tournament, organized by Pak Army. The residents lauded the efforts of the Pak Army for providing sports opportunities to inhabitants .

Related Topics

Football Army Sports Wana Event From Love

Recent Stories

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

9 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general ..

9 minutes ago
 UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking As ..

UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run f ..

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Rep ..

19 minutes ago
 PML-N started mega development project in the coun ..

PML-N started mega development project in the country: Federal Minister for Parl ..

6 minutes ago
 1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.