Football: FA Cup fourth round draw

London, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday: Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United Hull v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds Northampton v Derby Brentford v Leicester Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle West Ham v West Brom Burnley v Norwich Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham Manchester City v Fulham Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford Portsmouth v Barnsley Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool -- Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27.