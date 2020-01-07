UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Football: FA Cup fourth round draw

London, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup made on Monday: Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United Hull v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds Northampton v Derby Brentford v Leicester Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle West Ham v West Brom Burnley v Norwich Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham Manchester City v Fulham Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford Portsmouth v Barnsley Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool -- Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27.

Related Topics

Derby Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bristol Bournemouth Carlisle Reading Leicester Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Norwich Oxford Portsmouth Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Manchester United January Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Tottenham

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

2 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.