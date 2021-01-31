Football Fan Dies From Gunshot Wounds in Brazil on Day of Libertadores Final - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) One person died in Sao Paulo in a fight between Palmeiras and Corinthians football fans amid the Libertadores final, the Istoe magazine reports.

On Saturday, Palmeiras won the final game against Satos, held in Rio de Janeiro, with a score of 1:0.

While the game was ongoing, fans in Sao Paulo got involved in a fight. Two Corinthians fans were shot, one of them died from the injuries at the emergency room, according to Istoe.

More than 20 football fans were arrested.