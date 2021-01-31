UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football Fan Dies From Gunshot Wounds In Brazil On Day Of Libertadores Final - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:30 AM

Football Fan Dies From Gunshot Wounds in Brazil on Day of Libertadores Final - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) One person died in Sao Paulo in a fight between Palmeiras and Corinthians football fans amid the Libertadores final, the Istoe magazine reports.

On Saturday, Palmeiras won the final game against Satos, held in Rio de Janeiro, with a score of 1:0.

While the game was ongoing, fans in Sao Paulo got involved in a fight. Two Corinthians fans were shot, one of them died from the injuries at the emergency room, according to Istoe.

More than 20 football fans were arrested.

Related Topics

Football Died Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo From Corinthians

Recent Stories

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

6 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

6 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

6 hours ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

6 hours ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

6 hours ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.