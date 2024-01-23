Open Menu

Football Fan In Italy Gets 5-year Ban For Racially Abusing AC Milan Goalkeeper Maignan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan

A football fan in Italy was handed a five-year ban from the country's stadiums for racially abusing AC Milan's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the state-run ANSA news agency reported

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A football fan in Italy was handed a five-year ban from the country's stadiums for racially abusing AC Milan's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

It said that a 46-year-old "known criminal from the province of Udine" has been banned from any sports events for chanting abuse at 28-year-old Maignan 12 times during last weekend's match.

Udinese said in a statement that in a joint effort with the local police, the Italian club identified the suspect to ban the person for life from its stadium.

Maignan was subjected to racist abuse Saturday during an Italian Serie A match that Milan won 3-2 at the Bluenergy Stadium.

The match was briefly suspended in the first half and Milan players went to the locker room after racist chants against Maignan.

The match restarted after a short pause.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports Udine Milan Italy Criminals From AC Milan

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

3 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

3 minutes ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

3 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

7 minutes ago
 Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate ..

Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income

7 minutes ago
 PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture se ..

PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman

7 minutes ago
E. Guinea crush I. Coast in huge AFCON shock, Egyp ..

E. Guinea crush I. Coast in huge AFCON shock, Egypt edge through

7 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopens for trade after successful ..

Torkham border reopens for trade after successful Pak-Afghan talks

34 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

12 minutes ago
 ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code o ..

ADC II issues notice to Sher Mohd Rind over code of conduct violation

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer ..

Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis ..

11 minutes ago
 RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologie ..

RTEH organizes conference on advanced technologies in treatment facilities

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports