Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2024 | 06:51 PM
A football fan in Italy was handed a five-year ban from the country's stadiums for racially abusing AC Milan's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the state-run ANSA news agency reported
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024)
It said that a 46-year-old "known criminal from the province of Udine" has been banned from any sports events for chanting abuse at 28-year-old Maignan 12 times during last weekend's match.
Udinese said in a statement that in a joint effort with the local police, the Italian club identified the suspect to ban the person for life from its stadium.
Maignan was subjected to racist abuse Saturday during an Italian Serie A match that Milan won 3-2 at the Bluenergy Stadium.
The match was briefly suspended in the first half and Milan players went to the locker room after racist chants against Maignan.
The match restarted after a short pause.
