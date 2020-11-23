UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football Final Of Korangi Sports Festival Between Eagle Sports And Burma Muhammadan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Football final of Korangi Sports Festival between Eagle Sports and Burma Muhammadan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two semi-finals of football tournament of Korangi sports Festival 2020 were decided as the Eagle Sports and Burma Muhammadan won the semi-finals of the football tournament to face each other in the final.

In the first semi-final match, the Eagle Sports defeated its rival Shahbaz Football Club by 3 goals to reach the final.

The winning club's Ahmed scored 2 goals and Shahbaz scored 1 goal while runner up club's Ghaffar scored 1 goal.

In the second semi-final, two strong teams Burma Muhammadan and Colony Sports Malir competed in which Burma Muhammadan defeated Colony Sports by 2 goals against 1 goal to qualify for the final.

Hammad of Burma Mohammadan played brilliantly and scored 2 goals while Rehan Babu of Colony Sports managed to score 1 goal.

Muhammad Asif, Ishaq Usman, Ibrahim and Adnan were the referees in matches while Muhammad Khalid was the match Commissioner.

