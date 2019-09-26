Football: French Ligue 1 Leading Scorers
Paris, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :French Ligue 1 leading scorers after Wednesday's matches: 6: Dembele (Lyon), Osimhen (Lille) 5: Diallo (Metz) 4: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Benedetto (Marseille), Depay (Lyon)3: Alioui (Angers), Briand (Bordeaux), Choupo Moting (Paris SG), Coulibaly (Nantes), Cyprien (Nice), Hamouma (Saint-Etienne), Ninga (Angers), Slimani (Monaco)afp