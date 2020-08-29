Football: French Ligue 1 results

French Ligue 1 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Rennes 2 (Le Tallec 22-og, Camavinga 77) Montpellier 1 (Laborde 90+1) Playing later (all times 1300 GMT unless stated) Strasbourg v Nice (1900) Playing Sunday Reims v Lille (1100), Angers v Bordeaux, Metz v Monaco, Nantes v Nimes, Saint-Etienne v Lorient, Brest v Marseille (1900) Played Friday Lyon 4 (Depay 39-pen, 45, 66-pen, Lautoa 45-og) Dijon 1 (Scheidler 14) Lens v Paris Saint-Germain postponed to September 10