Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :results from the opening weekend of the French Ligue 1 season on Sunday: Rennes 1 (Sulemana 14) Lens 1 (Fofana 19) Playing Later (all times GMT) Bordeaux v Clermont, Nice v Reims, Saint-Etienne v Lorient, Strasbourg v Angers (all 1300), Metz v Lille (1500), Montpellier v Marseille (1845) Played Saturday Lyon 1 (Sulimani 62) Brest 1 (Cardona 43) Troyes 1 (El Hajjam 9) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Hakimi 19, Icardi 21) Played FridayMonaco 1 (Martins 14) Nantes 1 (Castelletto 42)