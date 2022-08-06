UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

French Ligue 1 results on Saturday

Paris, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday, on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season (kick-off times GMT): Strasbourg 1 (Diallo 65) Monaco 2 (Diatta 43, Diop 53) Playing later (1900) Clermont v Paris Saint-Germain Playing Sunday Toulouse v Nice (1100), Lens v Brest, Angers v Nantes, Montpellier v Troyes, Lille v Auxerre (all 1300), Rennes v Lorient (1505), Marseille v Reims (1845) Played FridayLyon 2 (Tete 11, Lacazette 21-pen) AC Ajaccio 1 (Mangani 30-pen)

