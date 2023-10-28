Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

French Ligue 1 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) French Ligue 1 results on Saturday:

Reims 1 (Wilson-Esbrand 84) Lorient 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Lens v Nantes (1900)

Playing Sunday

Brest v Paris Saint-Germain (1200), Lille v Monaco, Metz v Le Havre, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1400), Rennes v Strasbourg (1605), Marseille v Lyon (1945)

Played Friday

Clermont 0 Nice 1 (Boudaoui 74)

