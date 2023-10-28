Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Published October 28, 2023
French Ligue 1 results on Saturday
Reims 1 (Wilson-Esbrand 84) Lorient 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Lens v Nantes (1900)
Playing Sunday
Brest v Paris Saint-Germain (1200), Lille v Monaco, Metz v Le Havre, Montpellier v Toulouse (all 1400), Rennes v Strasbourg (1605), Marseille v Lyon (1945)
Played Friday
Clermont 0 Nice 1 (Boudaoui 74)