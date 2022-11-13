Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Mbappe 11, Soler 51, Hakimi 57, Sanches 81, Ekitike 84) Auxerre 0 Brest 2 (Del Castillo 55-pen, Mounie 77-pen) Troyes 1 (Chardonnet 60-og) Lille 1 (Djalo 36) Angers 0 Montpellier 1 (Delaye 90+1) Reims 1 (Munetsi 87) Nantes 2 (Blas 70, Simon 89) Ajaccio 2 (Belaili 57-pen, Hamouna 66) Playing later (times GMT) Strasbourg v Lorient (1605), Monaco v Marseille (1945) Played Saturday Lens 2 (Said 60, Fofana 68) Clermont 1 (Abdul Samed 39-og) Rennes 2 (Bourigeaud 25, Kalimuendo-Muinga 58) Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 55) FridayLyon 1 (Lacazette 89-pen) Nice 1 (Pepe 38-pen)

