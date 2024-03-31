Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lorient 0 Brest 1 (Del Castillo 86)
Clermont 0 Toulouse 3 (Sierro 8-pen, 80, Dallinga 73)
Le Havre 0 Montpellier 2 (Ferri 73, Jullien 81)
Nice 1 (Moffi 72-pen) Nantes 2 (Abline 19, Mohamed 76-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Strasbourg v Rennes (1505), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)
Played Saturday
Lyon 1 (Nuamah 65) Reims 1 (Okumu 55)
Metz 2 (Diallo 78, Sane 84) Monaco 5 (Minamino 4, Akliouche 10, Vanderson 16, Balogun 76, 87)
Friday
Lille 2 (Zhegrova 8, 59) Lens 1 (Wahi 77)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update17 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 hours ago
-
Sizzling Sinner faces giant killer Dimitrov in Miami final21 hours ago
-
Son sends Tottenham into top four, more pain for Pochettino's Chelsea22 hours ago
-
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad24 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 day ago
-
Pakistan Netball Federation elections on Sunday1 day ago
-
Army, Wapda move in Basketball tournament semis1 day ago
-
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy1 day ago
-
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches1 day ago