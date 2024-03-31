Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lorient 0 Brest 1 (Del Castillo 86)

Clermont 0 Toulouse 3 (Sierro 8-pen, 80, Dallinga 73)

Le Havre 0 Montpellier 2 (Ferri 73, Jullien 81)

Nice 1 (Moffi 72-pen) Nantes 2 (Abline 19, Mohamed 76-pen)

Playing later (times GMT)

Strasbourg v Rennes (1505), Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)

Played Saturday

Lyon 1 (Nuamah 65) Reims 1 (Okumu 55)

Metz 2 (Diallo 78, Sane 84) Monaco 5 (Minamino 4, Akliouche 10, Vanderson 16, Balogun 76, 87)

Friday

Lille 2 (Zhegrova 8, 59) Lens 1 (Wahi 77)

