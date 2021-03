Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Angers 0 Saint-Etienne 1 (Khazri 53) Marseille 3 (Milik 45+1, Thauvin 88, Cuisance 90+2) Brest 1 (Brassier 71) Playing Sunday ( all times GMT) Nimes v Montpellier (1200), Dijon v Bordeaux , Lens v Metz , Lorient v Nice , Rennes v Strasbourg ( all 1400), Monaco v Lille (1605), Paris Saint-Germain v Nantes (2000) Played FridayReims 1 (Cafaro 33) Lyon 1 (Kadewere 90+2)

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..