Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

French Ligue 1 results on Sunday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Montpellier 2 (Sylla 45+2, Nordin 90+3) Lille 2 (David 44-pen, 54-pen)

Toulouse 2 (King 32, Sierro 39-pen) Auxerre 0

Le Havre 0 Angers 1 (Abdelli 63)

Lyon 4 (Lacazette 4, 41, 69-pen, Veretout 43) Nice 1 (Diop 22)

Marseille 2 (Luis Henrique 53, Greenwood 89-pen) Monaco 1 (Golovin 41)

Played Saturday

Rennes 5 (Kalimuendo 39-pen, 61, 67-pen, Blas 45+6, Gouiri 53) Saint-Etienne 0

Brest 3 (Lala 12-pen, Pereira Lage 45+1, Del Castillo 90+2) Strasbourg 1 (Ouattara 85)

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Hakimi 2) Nantes 1 (Abline 38)

Friday

Reims 0 Lens 2 (Thomasson 23, Nzola 61)

Related Topics

Brest Pereira Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco David Sunday PSG

Recent Stories

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

2 minutes ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

2 minutes ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

2 minutes ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

2 minutes ago
 Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collap ..

Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club

2 minutes ago
 Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to addres ..

Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues

2 minutes ago
Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU ..

Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU protests

2 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requi ..

Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of var ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution

Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution

55 minutes ago
 Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its lus ..

Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster

55 minutes ago
 Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting mino ..

Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

55 minutes ago
 Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on s ..

Govt to continue supply of electricity, wheat on subsidized rates: AJK PM

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports