Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
French Ligue 1 results on Sunday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024)
Montpellier 2 (Sylla 45+2, Nordin 90+3) Lille 2 (David 44-pen, 54-pen)
Toulouse 2 (King 32, Sierro 39-pen) Auxerre 0
Le Havre 0 Angers 1 (Abdelli 63)
Lyon 4 (Lacazette 4, 41, 69-pen, Veretout 43) Nice 1 (Diop 22)
Marseille 2 (Luis Henrique 53, Greenwood 89-pen) Monaco 1 (Golovin 41)
Played Saturday
Rennes 5 (Kalimuendo 39-pen, 61, 67-pen, Blas 45+6, Gouiri 53) Saint-Etienne 0
Brest 3 (Lala 12-pen, Pereira Lage 45+1, Del Castillo 90+2) Strasbourg 1 (Ouattara 85)
Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Hakimi 2) Nantes 1 (Abline 38)
Friday
Reims 0 Lens 2 (Thomasson 23, Nzola 61)
