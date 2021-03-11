Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 28 18 8 2 49 17 62 Paris SG 28 19 3 6 62 17 60 Lyon 28 17 8 3 56 25 59 ------------------------------------ Monaco 28 17 4 7 56 38 55 ------------------------------------ Lens 28 12 8 8 42 39 44 Marseille 28 11 9 8 35 32 42 Metz 28 11 8 9 33 27 41 Montpellier 28 11 7 10 44 47 40 Angers 28 11 6 11 33 42 39 Rennes 28 10 8 10 33 32 38 Nice 28 10 5 13 35 40 35 Reims 28 8 10 10 34 35 34 Brest 28 10 4 14 42 50 34 Strasbourg 28 9 6 13 36 41 33 Bordeaux 28 9 6 13 28 34 33 Saint-Etienne 28 7 9 12 29 42 30 Lorient 28 7 6 15 34 52 27 ------------------------------------ Nimes 28 7 4 17 27 54 25 ------------------------------------ Nantes 28 4 12 12 28 44 24 Dijon 28 2 9 17 19 47 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against third-placed team in Ligue 2