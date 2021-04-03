UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:21 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 31 19 9 3 51 19 66 Paris SG 31 20 3 8 67 22 63 Monaco 31 19 5 7 64 38 62 ----------------------------------- Lyon 30 17 9 4 59 30 60 ----------------------------------- Lens 30 13 9 8 46 42 48 ----------------------------------- Marseille 30 12 9 9 38 36 45 Rennes 30 12 8 10 37 33 44 Montpellier 30 12 8 10 48 49 44 Metz 31 11 9 11 36 36 42 Angers 30 11 7 12 33 43 40 Nice 30 11 6 13 39 41 39 Reims 30 9 11 10 36 36 38 Bordeaux 30 10 6 14 32 38 36 Brest 30 10 5 15 43 53 35 Strasbourg 30 9 6 15 37 44 33 Saint-Etienne 30 8 9 13 30 46 33 Lorient 30 7 8 15 36 54 29 ----------------------------------- Nimes 30 8 5 17 30 56 29 ----------------------------------- Nantes 30 5 13 12 31 46 28 Dijon 30 2 9 19 20 51 15 Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth-placed team into Europa League; fifth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2

