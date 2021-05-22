Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lille 37 23 11 3 62 22 80 Paris SG 37 25 4 8 84 28 79 Monaco 37 24 5 8 76 42 77 ---------------------------------- Lyon 37 22 10 5 79 40 76 Marseille 37 16 11 10 53 46 59 ---------------------------------- Lens 37 15 11 11 55 54 56 ---------------------------------- Rennes 37 15 10 12 50 40 55 Montpellier 37 13 12 12 58 61 51 Nice 37 14 7 16 47 51 49 Metz 37 12 10 15 43 47 46 Saint-Etienne 37 12 10 15 42 53 46 Angers 37 12 8 17 39 56 44 Reims 37 9 15 13 41 48 42 Bordeaux 37 12 6 19 40 55 42 Strasbourg 37 11 8 18 48 57 41 Brest 37 11 8 18 50 64 41 Lorient 37 11 8 18 49 67 41 ---------------------------------- Nantes 37 9 13 15 46 53 40 ---------------------------------- Nimes 37 9 8 20 40 69 35 -- relegated Dijon 37 3 9 25 24 73 18 -- relegated Note: Top three qualify for Champions League; fourth and fifth go into Europa League; sixth-placed team into Europa Conference LeagueBottom two relegated; third from bottom into play-off against team from Ligue 2