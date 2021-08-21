Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:18 PM
French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 3 3 0 0 10 5 9 Angers 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Clermont 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Lens 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Nice 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 Nantes 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Marseille 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 Lorient 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Saint-Etienne 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Reims 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Rennes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Brest 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 Montpellier 2 0 1 1 5 6 1 Metz 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 Bordeaux 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Monaco 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Lyon 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Lille 2 0 1 1 3 7 1Troyes 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Strasbourg 2 0 0 2 2 6 0