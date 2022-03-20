Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 20 5 4 59 27 65 Marseille 28 14 8 6 43 26 50 ---------------------------------- Nice 28 15 6 7 38 21 50 ---------------------------------- Rennes 28 15 4 9 57 27 49 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 28 13 8 7 50 32 47 ---------------------------------- Lille 29 12 10 7 38 35 46 Monaco 29 12 8 9 43 30 44 Lens 29 12 8 9 45 39 44 Nantes 29 12 6 11 36 31 42 Lyon 28 11 9 8 40 37 41 Montpellier 28 11 5 12 41 40 38 Reims 28 8 11 9 32 31 35 Brest 28 9 8 11 36 42 35 Angers 28 7 8 13 31 41 29 Troyes 29 7 8 14 27 42 29 Clermont 29 7 7 15 28 51 28 Lorient 28 6 9 13 24 43 27 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 29 6 9 14 29 51 27 ---------------------------------- Metz 28 4 11 13 25 46 23 Bordeaux 28 4 10 14 38 68 22 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated.