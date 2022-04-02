UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 02, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table ahead after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 29 20 5 4 59 27 65 Rennes 30 16 5 9 64 29 53 ---------------------------------- Marseille 29 15 8 6 45 27 53 ---------------------------------- Nice 30 15 7 8 40 24 51 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 29 13 9 7 50 32 48 ---------------------------------- Lille 29 12 10 7 38 35 46 Monaco 29 12 8 9 43 30 44 Lens 29 12 8 9 45 39 44 Nantes 29 12 6 11 36 31 42 Lyon 29 11 10 8 40 37 42 Montpellier 29 12 5 12 43 40 41 Reims 29 8 12 9 32 31 36 Brest 29 9 8 12 36 43 35 Angers 29 8 8 13 32 41 32 Troyes 29 7 8 14 27 42 29 Lorient 29 6 10 13 24 43 28 Clermont 29 7 7 15 28 51 28 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 29 6 9 14 29 51 27 ---------------------------------- Metz 29 4 11 14 26 52 23 Bordeaux 29 4 10 15 38 70 22 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Lorient Nantes Montpellier Troyes Reims Metz Rennes Nice Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Top

Recent Stories

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha ..

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kyiv: mayor

1 minute ago
 HDA to ensure uninterrupted supply of water during ..

HDA to ensure uninterrupted supply of water during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting for price fixation of food item ..

DC chairs meeting for price fixation of food items in Ramzan

1 minute ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan win ODI series agains ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan win ODI series against Australia after 20 years

1 minute ago
 War-torn Yemen's two-month truce underway: UN envo ..

War-torn Yemen's two-month truce underway: UN envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.