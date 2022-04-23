Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 33 24 5 4 75 30 77 Marseille 33 18 8 7 55 33 62 ---------------------------------- Rennes 33 17 5 11 70 36 56 ---------------------------------- Strasbourg 33 15 11 7 55 35 56 ---------------------------------- Monaco 33 16 8 9 51 34 56 ---------------------------------- Nice 33 16 7 10 42 29 54 Lens 33 15 8 10 52 41 53 Lyon 34 14 11 9 56 45 52 Lille 33 12 12 9 41 40 48 Nantes 33 13 8 12 43 38 47 Montpellier 34 12 6 16 46 51 42 Brest 33 11 9 13 42 48 42 Reims 33 9 13 11 36 36 40 Angers 33 8 10 15 36 49 34 Lorient 33 8 10 15 33 52 34 Troyes 33 8 9 16 30 46 33 Clermont 33 8 8 17 33 61 32 ---------------------------------- Saint-Etienne 33 7 10 16 37 64 31 ---------------------------------- Bordeaux 33 5 12 16 44 79 27 Metz 33 4 12 17 29 59 24 Note: Nice and Lyon both deducted one point for disciplinary reasonsNotes: Top two teams qualify for 2022-23 Champions League group stage; Third-placed team into Champions League qualifying; Fourth-placed team reach Europa League group stage; Fifth-placed team into Europa Conference League qualifying; 18th-placed team into relegation play-off; Bottom two relegated