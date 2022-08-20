UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lens 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 10 2 6 Lyon 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Lille 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Marseille 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Monaco 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 Lorient 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Montpellier 2 1 0 1 5 7 3 Clermont 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 Angers 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Nice 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Nantes 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Brest 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Strasbourg 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Ajaccio 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Rennes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Auxerre 2 0 1 1 3 6 1Reims 2 0 0 2 3 8 0Troyes 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

