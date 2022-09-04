Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 6 5 1 0 24 4 16 Marseille 6 5 1 0 13 3 16 Lyon 5 4 1 0 14 4 13 Lens 5 4 1 0 14 6 13 Lille 6 3 1 2 13 13 10 Montpellier 6 3 0 3 16 12 9 Rennes 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 Lorient 4 2 1 1 7 8 7 Auxerre 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 Nantes 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 Troyes 5 2 0 3 10 13 6 Clermont 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Toulouse 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 Reims 5 1 2 2 9 12 5 Nice 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Monaco 5 1 2 2 7 11 5 Brest 5 1 1 3 7 15 4 Strasbourg 5 0 3 2 4 6 3Angers 6 0 2 4 6 17 2Ajaccio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1