UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 02, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Marseille 9 7 2 0 19 5 23 Paris SG 8 7 1 0 26 4 22 Lorient 8 6 1 1 17 12 19 Lens 8 5 3 0 16 7 18 Rennes 9 4 3 2 17 9 15 Monaco 8 4 2 2 13 12 14 Lyon 8 4 1 3 16 10 13 Lille 8 4 1 3 16 16 13 Montpellier 8 4 0 4 19 15 12 Troyes 8 3 1 4 14 16 10 Clermont 8 3 1 4 9 13 10 Toulouse 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 Nice 8 2 2 4 5 9 8 Angers 9 2 2 5 9 21 8 Nantes 8 1 4 3 8 11 7 Auxerre 8 2 1 5 8 19 7 Reims 8 1 3 4 10 17 6 Strasbourg 9 0 5 4 7 12 5Brest 8 1 2 5 8 18 5Ajaccio 8 1 1 6 4 11 4

Related Topics

Angers Lorient Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 minute ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

2 minutes ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

3 minutes ago
 AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in ..

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.