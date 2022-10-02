Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2022 | 10:30 PM
Paris, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 9 8 1 0 28 5 25 Marseille 9 7 2 0 19 5 23 Lorient 9 7 1 1 19 13 22 Lens 8 5 3 0 16 7 18 Monaco 9 5 2 2 17 13 17 Rennes 9 4 3 2 17 9 15 Lyon 8 4 1 3 16 10 13 Lille 9 4 1 4 17 18 13 Clermont 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 Montpellier 9 4 0 5 21 19 12 Troyes 9 3 2 4 16 18 11 Toulouse 9 3 2 4 13 15 11 Nice 9 2 2 5 6 11 8 Auxerre 9 2 2 5 9 20 8 Angers 9 2 2 5 9 21 8 Nantes 9 1 4 4 9 15 7 Reims 9 1 4 4 12 19 7 Brest 9 1 3 5 9 19 6Strasbourg 9 0 5 4 7 12 5Ajaccio 9 1 1 7 5 14 4